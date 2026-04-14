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Corn Closes Mixed on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cultivated corn - by styx via Pixabay
Cultivated corn - by styx via Pixabay

Corn futures closed out the Tuesday session on a mixed note, with front months up 1 ½ to 2 ¾ cents and other contracts fractionally lower. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 3 cents at $4.05. 

USDA reported private export sales of 316,000 MT to Mexico (65,000 for 2025/26, 139,000 MT for 2026/27, and 112,000 MT for 2027/28), with another 120,000 MT sold to unknown destinations for the current marketing year.

Crop Progress data indicated the US corn crop was 5% planted as of Sunday. That was a 2-percentage point move on the week and compares to the 4% 5-year average pace. All states were at or above the average pace, with exception to IA, NE, and MN. 

CONAB data from this morning showed the Brazilian corn crop raised by 1.3 MMT to 139.57 MMT. The second crop was hiked by 0.68 MMT to 109.12 MMT, as the first crop was up 0.62 MMT to 27.35 MMT.

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.43, up 2 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $4.05, up 3 cents,

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.52 1/2, up 1 1/2 cents,

Dec 26 Corn  closed at $4.70 1/2, down 1/2 cent,

New Crop Cash  was $4.27 1/8, down 1/4 cent,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 470-4s -0-4 -0.11%
Corn
ZCN26 452-4s +1-4 +0.33%
Corn
ZCK26 443-0s +2-6 +0.62%
Corn
ZCPZ26US.CM 4.3097 -0.0060 -0.14%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 4.0517 +0.0316 +0.79%
US Corn Price Idx

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