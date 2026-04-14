Cotton Retreating on Tuesday

Cotton futures are trading with contracts 9 to 60 points in the front months. The US dollar index was $0.273 lower at $97.890. Crude oil is down $6.53 so far on the day, as reports suggest the US and Iran could hold talks as early as this week, though nothing has officially been set.

The weekly NASS Crop Progress report from Monday showed the US cotton crop at 7% planted as of Sunday, matching the average. Most states were at or above the average planting pace, with exception to TX, lagging by 1% at 11% planted.

The Seam showed 3,172 bales sold on 4/13 at an average of 72.95 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was 10 points higher on April 10 at 84.35 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 15,301 bales on Monday, with the certified stocks level at 159,512 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 175 points last week at 58.74 cents/lb.

May 26 Cotton is at 74.41, down 12 points,

Jul 26 Cotton is at 76.54, down 9 points,