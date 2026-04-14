Corn Holding onto Strength at Midday

Corn up close - by PixelAnarchy via All-free-download_com

Corn futures are trading with contracts fractionally to 3 cents in the green so far on Tuesday’s midday. The CmdtyView national averageCash Corn price is up 2 3/4 cent at $4.05 3/4.

USDA reported private export sales of 316,000 MT to Mexico (65,000 for 2025/26, 139,000 MT for 2026/27, and 112,000 MT for 2027/28), with another 120,000 MT sold to unknown destinations for the current marketing year.

Crop Progress data indicated the US corn crop was 5% planted as of Sunday. That was a 2-percentage point move on the week and compares to the 4% 5-year average pace. All states were at or above the average pace, with exception to IA, NE, and MN.

CONAB data from this morning showed the Brazilian corn crop raised by 1.3 MMT to 139.57 MMT. The second crop was hiked by 0.68 MMT to 109.12 MMT, as the first crop was up 0.62 MMT to 27.35 MMT.

May 26 Corn is at $4.43, up 2 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.05 3/4, up 2 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.52 3/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.71 1/2, up 1/2 cent,