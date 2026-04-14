Should You Buy the Dip in Fastenal Stock Today?

Fastenal (FAST) stock slipped on April 13 even though the distributor of industrial and construction supplies reported in-line earnings for its first financial quarter. The post-earnings weakness saw FAST tank below its 20-day and 50-day moving averages (MAs), signaling a breakdown of its short-term bullish trend.

Despite the recent pullback, however, Fastenal shares remain up more than 12% versus the start of this year.

What Made Fastenal Stock Crumble on Monday?

Investors bailed on FAST shares primarily because of gross margin compression. In Q1, the firm’s margin shrank 50 basis points year-over-year to 44.6%.

The market reacted poorly to customer mix headwinds, as growth is increasingly driven by large, national accounts that command lower margins than smaller, local clients.

Moreover, the shift toward direct materials (up 13.1%) over indirect supplies squeezed profitability.

Coupled with a rich valuation — trading at nearly 40x earnings — and geopolitical jitters involving the Strait of Hormuz, meeting expectations simply wasn’t enough to sustain the stock’s premium multiple.

Jefferies Remains Bullish on FAST Shares

Despite margin concerns, Jefferies remains optimistic, reiterating a “Buy” rating on Fastenal shares and a $52 price target, indicating potential upside of about 13% from here.

The firm’s analysts point to FAST’s superior execution in a moderate manufacturing environment, evidenced in a 12.4% increase in daily sales.

Additionally, the company’s digital transformation is a long-term moat, they told clients, with digital sales now accounting for more than 61% of the total revenue.

By leveraging its Fastenal Managed Inventory (FMI) platform and increasing “onsite” locations, Jefferies believes the Nasdaq-listed firm can offset gross margin pressure through better operating leverage and sustained market share gains through the remainder of 2026.

Note that FAST also currently pays a healthy dividend yield of 2.1%, which makes it all the more attractive as a long-term holding.

Other Wall Street Firms Disagree With Jefferies on Fastenal

Caution is, nonetheless, warranted in buying the post-earnings dip in Fastenal, as other Wall Street firms do not share Jefferies’ optimism on the company.