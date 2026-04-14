Lean Hogs Might Not Stand a Chance Against the Bears: When to Sell

June lean hog futures (HEM26) present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for June lean hog futures that prices are trending lower and on Monday hit a more-than-three-month low. See, too, that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bearish posture as the blue MACD line is below the red trigger line and both lines are trending down. Bears have just recently gains significant technical strength.

Fundamentally, cash hog prices have been steady-weaker the past couple weeks and U.S. export sales have faded in recent months due to a glut of pork presently occurring in China.

A move in June lean hog futures below chart support at $102.50 would become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be $95.00 or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at $106.00.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):