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Lean Hogs Might Not Stand a Chance Against the Bears: When to Sell

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pig in a pen by AlexRaths via iStock
Pig in a pen by AlexRaths via iStock

June lean hog futures (HEM26) present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for June lean hog futures that prices are trending lower and on Monday hit a more-than-three-month low. See, too, that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bearish posture as the blue MACD line is below the red trigger line and both lines are trending down. Bears have just recently gains significant technical strength.

Fundamentally, cash hog prices have been steady-weaker the past couple weeks and U.S. export sales have faded in recent months due to a glut of pork presently occurring in China.

A move in June lean hog futures below chart support at $102.50 would become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be $95.00 or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at $106.00.

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IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%): 

Trading commodity futures and options is not for everyone. IT IS A VOLATILE, COMPLEX AND RISKY BUSINESS. Before you invest any money in futures or options contracts, you should consider your financial experience, goals and financial resources, and know how much you can afford to lose above and beyond your initial payment to a broker. You should understand commodity futures and options contracts and your obligations in entering into those contracts. You should understand your exposure to risk and other aspects of trading by thoroughly reviewing the risk disclosure documents your broker is required to give you. 


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEM26 103.000 -0.125 -0.12%
Lean Hogs
HEM26 103.000 -0.125 -0.12%
Lean Hogs

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