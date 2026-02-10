Cotton Extending Bounce to Tuesday Morning

Cotton price action is up 55 to 60 points in the front months. Futures closed the Monday session with contracts up 55 to 75 points in the nearbys. Crude oil futures were up $0.87 per barrel on the day at $64.41. The US dollar index was down $0.771 to $96.735.

The Seam showed sales on 3,066 bales sold on 2/6, averaging 58.61 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 40 points on Friday at 72.80 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks rose another 18,564 February 6 with the certified stocks level at 93,561 bales. The Adjusted World Price was down another 42 points to 49.78 cents/lb last Thursday.

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 61.61, up 55 points, currently up 58 points

May 26 Cotton closed at 63.76, up 72 points, currently up 56 points

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 65.45, up 62 points currently up 55 points