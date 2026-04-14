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Cotton Mixed to Start Tuesday Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cotton via Jeff Hutcheson via Unsplash
Cotton via Jeff Hutcheson via Unsplash

Cotton prices action is mixed on Tuesday morning trade, with contracts up 24 points to 14 points lower. Futures extended the gains to Monday, with contracts up 64 to 131 points at the close. The US dollar index was $0.230 lower at $98.420. Crude oil was up just $1.42 on the day, coming well off the highs, following the breakdown of US/Iran negotiations this weekend. Pressure came later in the session after President Trump stated Iran was wanting to make a deal.

The weekly NASS Crop Progress report from Monday showed the US cotton crop at 7% planted as of Sunday, matching the average. 

The Seam showed 3,340 bales sold on 4/10 at an average of 68.29 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was 170 points higher on April 10 at 84.25 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 4,360 bales on Friday, with the certified stocks level at 144,211 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 175 points last week at 58.74 cents/lb. 

May 26 Cotton  closed at 74.53, up 131 points, currently up 24 points

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 76.63, up 130 points, currently up 16 points

Dec 26 Cotton  closed at 77.81, up 92 points, currently down 10 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTN26 76.16 -0.47 -0.61%
Cotton #2
CTK26 74.14 -0.39 -0.52%
Cotton #2
CTZ26 77.06 -0.75 -0.96%
Cotton #2

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