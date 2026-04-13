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Revolution Medicines Soars on Phase 3 Trial Results. Is It Too Late to Buy?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Medical research and development by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock
Medical research and development by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock

Revolution Medicines (RVMD) shares soared on April 13 after the biotech firm said its pancreatic cancer drug, daraxonrasib, demonstrated an “unprecedented survival rate” in a Phase 3 clinical trial. 

The upward momentum helped RVMD break above its key moving averages (20-day and 50-day), indicating that near-term momentum is shifting in favor of the bulls.   

Following today’s rally, Revolution Medicines stock is up more than 65% versus the start of 2026. 

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Significance of This Phase 3 Data for RVMD Stock

Revolution Medicines’ candidate cancer drug increased the median survival rate to 13.2 months in the pivotal RASolute 302 clinical trial — nearly double the 6.7 months for those being treated with standard chemotherapy.

With a hazard ratio of 0.4x, the Phase 3 results indicate a 60% reduction in the risk of death, a feat CEO Mark Goldsmith described as practice-changing for one of the world’s deadliest cancers. 

Because daraxonrasib targets RAS mutations found in 90% of cases, it represents a material shift from toxic chemotherapy to precision medicine.

The announcement is constructive for RVMD shares as it essentially transforms the company from a high-risk speculative play into a de-risked commercial contender. 

It provides a clear line of sight toward FDA approval and a potential multibillion-dollar sales stream.

Analyst Raises Price Target on Revolution Medicines Shares

Adding to momentum on Monday is a bullish note from Oppenheimer analysts, revealing the Phase 3 update exceeded even their most optimistic base-case scenario. 

Oppenheimer raised its price target to $165, suggesting it may not be too late to build a position in Revolution Medicines shares yet. 

The firm cited RVMD’s robust RAS(ON) inhibitor pipeline, which includes several other “high-potential” candidates and ongoing trials for non-small cell lung cancer. Plus, it tapped into the company’s strategic appeal as well. 

With a market opportunity estimated at more than $10 billion and recent takeover rumors involving giants like Merck (MRK) and AbbVie (ABBV), the biotech firm remains a top-tier acquisition target in 2026, which offers a solid floor for its current stock price. 

What’s the Consensus Rating on Revolution Medicines?

Other Wall Street firms seem to agree with Oppenheimer’s constructive view on RVMD stock. 

The consensus rating on Revolution Medicines sits at a "Strong Buy” currently, with price targets as high as $170, indicating potential upside of another 27% from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MRK 120.20 -1.22 -1.00%
Merck & Company
ABBV 205.73 -2.21 -1.06%
Abbvie Inc
RVMD 134.98 +38.55 +39.98%
Revolution Medicines Inc

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