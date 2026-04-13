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Corn Holding Higher on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Corn up close - by PixelAnarchy via All-free-download_com__480x318
Corn up close - by PixelAnarchy via All-free-download_com__480x318

Corn futures are trading with 2 to 3 ½ cent gains at Monday’s midday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 2 cents at $4.05 1/4. Crude oil is back up just $3.03 this morning, though more than $5 off the overnight highs following the breakdown of US/Iran negotiations this weekend. 

Crop Progress will be updated later this afternoon, with analysts looking for the US corn crop to be 6% planted as of Sunday.

Export Inspections data showed wheat at 1.782 MT (70.18 mbu) shipped in the week that ended on April 9. That was down 13.15% from last week, and 2.59% below the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 579,076 MT, with 205,930 MT to Japan and 202,404 MT to South Korea. Marketing year shipments have totaled 50.23 MMT (1.97 mbu), which is up 33.9% yr/yr.

Friday’s Commitment of Traders report showed 49,342 contracts cut from the managed money net long position as of April 7 to 218,632 contracts.

May 26 Corn is at $4.43 3/4, up 2 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.05 1/4, up 3 cents,

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.54 3/4, up 3 1/2 cents,

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.74 3/4, up 2 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $4.31, up 2 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 471-0s -1-2 -0.26%
Corn
ZCN26 451-0s -0-2 -0.06%
Corn
ZCK26 440-2s -0-6 -0.17%
Corn
ZCPZ26US.CM 4.3151 -0.0117 -0.27%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 4.0185 -0.0055 -0.14%
US Corn Price Idx

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