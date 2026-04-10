Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Should You Chase the Rally in CoreWeave Stock?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock

CoreWeave (CRWV) shares ripped higher on April 10 after the company announced a major multi-year cloud infrastructure agreement with Anthropic to support its Claude AI models. The news arrives only a day after META expanded its AI cloud deal with CRWV to a whopping $21 billion. 

As investors cheered these sizable transactions, CoreWeave stock broke above its 200-day moving average (MA), signaling a meaningful bullish reversal in long-term momentum. 

Following today’s rally, the AI infrastructure firm is trading just 4% below its year-to-date high

www.barchart.com

Significance of Anthropic Deal for CoreWeave Stock

The Anthropic announcement is super bullish for CRWV shares as it trims the company’s outsized reliance on META for top-line growth and validates its specialized infrastructure. 

On Friday, the primary OpenAI rival said it will leverage CoreWeave’s high-performance compute to train and deploy future iterations of its Claude family of large language models (LLMs). 

For investors, the Anthropic deal represents a clear signal that CRWV is winning the capacity war, proving it can secure both power and Nvidia silicon required by the world’s most sophisticated AI labs. 

In short, by onboarding Anthropic, CoreWeave has strengthened its reputation as the premier alternative to traditional hyperscalers for artificial intelligence compute infrastructure. 

Evercore ISI Sees Further Upside in CRWV Shares

The back-to-back multi-billion-dollar deals made Evercore ISI experts reiterate their “Outperform” rating and $120 price target on CoreWeave shares today. 

According to them, the combined backlog from Anthropic and META agreements — now estimated at nearly $88 billion — provides unprecedented visibility into future revenue. 

Evercore recommends buying CRWV as it’s managing to convert its “powered shell” capacity into high-margin long-term contracts. 

As long as demand for generative AI training remains insatiable, CoreWeave’s unique position as a specialized GPU-cloud provider justifies a premium valuation compared to tech peers, its analyst told clients. 

CoreWeave Remains Buy-Rated Among Wall Street Analysts

Other Wall Street firms seem to agree with Evercore ISI on CoreWeave, which is trading for about 7x sales at the time of writing. 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on CRWV stock remains at “Moderate Buy,” with price targets as high as $180 indicating potential upside of 70% from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CRWV 102.00 +10.00 +10.87%
Coreweave Inc Cl A

Most Popular News

Down market by Artit Wongpradu via Shutterstock 1
The Selloffs in ServiceNow and Salesforce Stocks Are Disconnected, Says Wedbush. Should You Buy the Dips?
A close-up shot of Tim Cook_ Image by photovanessacarvalho via Shutterstock_ 2
Wedbush: What You Need to Know About the Latest ‘Victory’ for Apple Stock
The words call option spelled out with white tiles on black background by Larry1235 via Shutterstock 3
RTX Stock’s Unusually Active May 1 $220 Call Is a No Brainer
Micron Technology Inc_logo and website-by Mojahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 4
Micron Stock Is Up on Ceasefire News. Should You Buy MU Here?
Super Micro Computer Inc HQ photo-by Tada Images via Shutterstock 5
Super Micro Computer Is Auditing China Allegations Itself. Does That Make SMCI Stock a Buy?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.