Hogs Extending Lower on Friday

Lean hog futures are down a tick to 60 cents in the nearby contracts on Friday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $89.39 on Friday morning, down 51 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down a penny on April 8 at $90.29.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday AM report was up $1.65 at $99.03 per cwt. The belly primal was the only reported lower. USDA estimated Thursday ‘s federally inspected hog slaughter at 495,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.848 million head. That was 117,000 head below the previous week and 100,231 head shy of the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs are at $90.650, down $0.025,

May 26 Hogs are at $95.400, down $0.500