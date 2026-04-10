Cattle Rallying on Friday

Brown cow in field by TasfotoNL via iStock

Live cattle futures are posting $1.95 to $2.35 gains on Friday. Cash trade saw some light trade at $246 in the South early this week with some northern action near $250 this morning. The Friday morning Central Stockyards Fed Cattle Exchange online auction saw $244-246 bids, though no sales on the 970 head offered. Feeder cattle futures are trading with $1.97 to $2.92 gains so far at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down 45 cents to $364.10 on April 8.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Friday morning report, with the Chc/Sel still at an inverted $2.07. Choice boxes were up 59 cents to $381.68, while Select was $2.18 higher at $383.75. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Thursday at 105,000 head, with the weekly total at 425,000. That was down 4,000 head from last week and 38,950 head below the same week last year.

Apr 26 Live Cattle are at $251.900, up $2.125,

Jun 26 Live Cattle are at $249.550, up $2.350,

Aug 26 Live Cattle are at $245.250, up $1.900,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle are at $374.500, up $1.975

May 26 Feeder Cattle are at $372.900, up $2.475