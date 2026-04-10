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Cattle Rallying on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Brown cow in field by TasfotoNL via iStock
Brown cow in field by TasfotoNL via iStock

Live cattle futures are posting $1.95 to $2.35 gains on Friday. Cash trade saw some light trade at $246 in the South early this week with some northern action near $250 this morning. The Friday morning Central Stockyards Fed Cattle Exchange online auction saw $244-246 bids, though no sales on the 970 head offered. Feeder cattle futures are trading with $1.97 to $2.92 gains so far at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down 45 cents to $364.10 on April 8. 

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Friday morning report, with the Chc/Sel still at an inverted $2.07. Choice boxes were up 59 cents to $381.68, while Select was $2.18 higher at $383.75. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Thursday at 105,000 head, with the weekly total at 425,000. That was down 4,000 head from last week and 38,950 head below the same week last year.  

Apr 26 Live Cattle  are at $251.900, up $2.125,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  are at $249.550, up $2.350,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  are at $245.250, up $1.900,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $374.500, up $1.975

May 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $372.900, up $2.475

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $373.050, up $2.925


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEQ26 244.675 +1.325 +0.54%
Live Cattle
LEM26 249.000 +1.800 +0.73%
Live Cattle
LEJ26 251.750 +1.975 +0.79%
Live Cattle
GFK26 372.150 +1.725 +0.47%
Feeder Cattle
GFJ26 374.100 +1.575 +0.42%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 372.325 +2.200 +0.59%
Feeder Cattle

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