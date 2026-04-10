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Coterra Energy Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Coterra Energy Inc phone and website- by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Coterra Energy Inc phone and website- by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $25.4 billion, Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) is a Houston-based independent oil and gas company. It operates across the Permian Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Anadarko Basin, producing oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company is expected to announce its FY2026 Q1 earnings shortly.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect CTRA to report a profit of $0.78 per share on a diluted basis, unchanged from the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions. 

For the current year, analysts expect CTRA to report EPS of $2.62, up 31.7% from $1.99 in fiscal 2025

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Over the past year, CTRA stock has surged 29.4%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX25.1% gains, but has lagged behind the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLE39.2% returns over the same time frame.

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On Feb, 26, Coterra Energy posted its FY2025 Q4 earnings, and its shares rose 1.9% in the next trading session. Operating revenue rose 40.4% year over year to $1.96 billion, driven by higher production of oil, natural gas, and NGLs, while net income also increased. However, adjusted EPS came in at around $0.39, below analyst expectations and down from the prior year, reflecting weaker realized commodity prices and higher operating costs. 

Analysts’ consensus opinion on CTRA stock is fairly bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 13 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and nine give a “Hold.” CTRA’s average analyst price target is $36.70, indicating a potential upside of 9.6% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLE 57.33 -0.72 -1.24%
S&P 500 Energy Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,824.66 +41.85 +0.62%
S&P 500 Index
CTRA 33.48 +0.02 +0.06%
Coterra Energy Inc

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