Cotton Easing Lower on Tuesday

Cotton futures are slipping 14 to 16 points across the front months on Tuesday. Crude oil futures are down $0.94 per barrel on the day at $63.08. The US dollar index was down $0.222 to $97.270.
Monday’s online auction from The Seam showed sales of 56.99 cents/lb on 8.955 bales. The Cotlook A Index was down another 15 points on January 30 at 73.80 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 2 on 2/2 with the certified stocks level at 34,228 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.23 cents/lb last week.
Mar 26 Cotton is at 62.51, down 16 points,
May 26 Cotton is at 64.26, down 14 points,
Jul 26 Cotton is at 65.95, down 15 points
