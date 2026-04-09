Should You Chase the Rally in Royal Caribbean Stock Today?

Cruise ships docked at port of call by Fernando Jorge via Unsplash

Royal Caribbean (RCL) shares pushed meaningfully higher on April 8 after a Pakistan-brokered ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran sparked a relief rally across the travel sector.

The upward momentum saw RCL break above its 20-day moving average (MA), a technical setup that’s broadly interpreted as a developing shift in favor of the bulls.

Despite this rally, however, Royal Caribbean stock remains down about 20% versus its YTD high.

Why RCL Shares Rallied on Ceasefire Announcement

The U.S.-Iran truce (though temporary for now) is a massive tailwind for cruise operators primarily because it immediately eased oil prices.

Fuel represents one of Royal Caribbean’s largest overhead expenses; as crude (CBM26) prices crashed to a multi-week low of about $94 a barrel, the strain on profit margins was relieved instantly.

Additionally, the potential reopening of the Strait of Hormuz as part of the ceasefire agreement mitigates tail risk for itineraries and calms consumer anxiety regarding international travel as well.

With the threat of a broader conflict receding, it’s reasonable to expect a surge in bookings for the upcoming peak summer season, which may bolster revenue visibility and drive RCL shares higher.

Why JPMorgan Remains Bullish on Royal Caribbean Stock

JPMorgan analyst Matthew Boss trimmed his price objective to $341, but he remains firmly bullish on Royal Caribbean shares with an “Overweight” rating.

According to Boss, a superior yield growth warrants loading up on RCL at current levels.

At a price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of about 4x, Royal Caribbean is actually more expensive than its peers Carnival (CCL) and Norwegian (NCLH), but the JPM analyst still sees the valuation as attractive, given its near-term earnings potential.

Meanwhile, a healthy 2.15% dividend yield continues to attract income-focused investors to RCL, which has a history of closing both April and May in the green.

Other Wall Street Firms Agree with JPM on Royal Caribbean

Despite a seemingly stretched valuation, other Wall Street analysts also remain positive on Royal Caribbean Cruises for the remainder of 2026.