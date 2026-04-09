Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Should You Chase the Rally in Royal Caribbean Stock Today?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Cruise ships docked at port of call by Fernando Jorge via Unsplash
Cruise ships docked at port of call by Fernando Jorge via Unsplash

Royal Caribbean (RCL) shares pushed meaningfully higher on April 8 after a Pakistan-brokered ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran sparked a relief rally across the travel sector. 

The upward momentum saw RCL break above its 20-day moving average (MA), a technical setup that’s broadly interpreted as a developing shift in favor of the bulls. 

Despite this rally, however, Royal Caribbean stock remains down about 20% versus its YTD high. 

www.barchart.com

Why RCL Shares Rallied on Ceasefire Announcement

The U.S.-Iran truce (though temporary for now) is a massive tailwind for cruise operators primarily because it immediately eased oil prices. 

Fuel represents one of Royal Caribbean’s largest overhead expenses; as crude (CBM26) prices crashed to a multi-week low of about $94 a barrel, the strain on profit margins was relieved instantly. 

Additionally, the potential reopening of the Strait of Hormuz as part of the ceasefire agreement mitigates tail risk for itineraries and calms consumer anxiety regarding international travel as well. 

With the threat of a broader conflict receding, it’s reasonable to expect a surge in bookings for the upcoming peak summer season, which may bolster revenue visibility and drive RCL shares higher.

Why JPMorgan Remains Bullish on Royal Caribbean Stock

JPMorgan analyst Matthew Boss trimmed his price objective to $341, but he remains firmly bullish on Royal Caribbean shares with an “Overweight” rating. 

According to Boss, a superior yield growth warrants loading up on RCL at current levels. 

At a price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of about 4x, Royal Caribbean is actually more expensive than its peers Carnival (CCL) and Norwegian (NCLH), but the JPM analyst still sees the valuation as attractive, given its near-term earnings potential. 

Meanwhile, a healthy 2.15% dividend yield continues to attract income-focused investors to RCL, which has a history of closing both April and May in the green.

Other Wall Street Firms Agree with JPM on Royal Caribbean

Despite a seemingly stretched valuation, other Wall Street analysts also remain positive on Royal Caribbean Cruises for the remainder of 2026. 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on RCL stock is a “Moderate Buy” currently, with the mean price target of nearly $360 indicating potential upside of about 28% from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NCLH 19.57 -0.59 -2.93%
Norwegian Cruise Ord
RCL 271.80 -7.46 -2.67%
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
CBM26 98.87 +4.12 +4.35%
Crude Oil Brent
CCL 27.01 -1.02 -3.64%
Carnival Corp

Most Popular News

A close-up shot of Mark Cuban_ Image by Joe Seer via Shutterstock_ 1
Mark Cuban Say ‘Houses Are Going to Be Redesigned Completely’ for Robots — They Won’t Be Humanoids, They’ll Be Spiders Or Whatever ‘Optimal’ Shape
Intel Corp_ logo on mobile phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock 2
Huge, Unusual Intel Put Options Volume - a Bullish INTC Signal
Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 3
S&P Futures Soar as Oil Prices Plummet on U.S.-Iran Ceasefire, FOMC Minutes on Tap
Amazon pickup & returns building by Bryan Angelo via Unsplash 4
Stop Worrying About CapEx and Buy the Dip in Amazon Stock Here
A close-up shot of an emergency fire alarm by Lucian Coman via Shutterstock 5
Protect Your Profits Before It’s Too Late: The Options Strategy That Smart Investors Use Before a Drop
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.