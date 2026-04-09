What to Expect From Equinix's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Equinix, Inc. (EQIX), headquartered in Redwood City, California, operates as a real estate investment trust. With a market cap of $100.4 billion, the company invests in interconnected data centers. Equinix focuses on developing network and cloud-neutral data center platform for cloud and information technology, enterprises, network, and mobile services providers, as well as for financial companies. The world's digital infrastructure company is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Wednesday, Apr. 29.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect EQIX to report an FFO of $9.60 per share on a diluted basis, down marginally from $9.67 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s FFO estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect EQIX to report FFO of $37.39 per share, down 2.5% from $38.33 per share in fiscal 2025. However, its FFO per share is expected to rise 8% year over year to $40.39 in fiscal 2027.

EQIX stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 36.1% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 37.5% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE) 14.5% uptick over the same time frame.

On Feb. 11, EQIX reported its Q4 results, and its shares closed up more than 10% in the following trading session. Its FFO of $8.91 per share missed Wall Street expectations of $9.07 per share. The company’s revenue was $2.4 billion, missing Wall Street forecasts of $2.5 billion. The company expects full-year FFO in the range of $41.93 to $42.74 per share, and revenue ranging from $10.1 billion to $10.2 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on EQIX stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 32 analysts covering the stock, 22 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and seven give a “Hold.” EQIX’s average analyst price target is $1,030.07, indicating a potential upside of 1.2% from the current levels.