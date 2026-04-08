What to Expect From AvalonBay's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Arlington, Virginia-based AvalonBay Communities, Inc. ( AVB ) is a leading real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the development, acquisition, and management of high-quality apartment communities in premier U.S. markets. Valued at a market cap of $23.5 billion , the company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Monday, Apr. 27.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this REIT to report a profit of $2.80 per share , down 1.1% from $2.83 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. In Q4 2025, AVB’s EPS of $2.85 outpaced the consensus expectations by a penny.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect AVB to report a profit of $11.30 per share, up marginally from $11.24 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 3.7% year-over-year to $11.72 in fiscal 2027.

AVB has declined 10.1% over the past 52 weeks, considerably lagging both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 30.7% return and the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLRE ) 14.3% uptick over the same time period.

On Feb. 5, AVB shares declined 4.6% after its mixed Q4 earnings release. The company’s revenue for the quarter came in at $767.9 million, falling short of Wall Street estimates. Additionally, the company’s adjusted FFO of $2.85 narrowly topped analyst expectations.