What to Expect From AvalonBay's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Arlington, Virginia-based AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) is a leading real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the development, acquisition, and management of high-quality apartment communities in premier U.S. markets. Valued at a market cap of $23.5 billion, the company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Monday, Apr. 27.
Ahead of this event, analysts expect this REIT to report a profit of $2.80 per share, down 1.1% from $2.83 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. In Q4 2025, AVB’s EPS of $2.85 outpaced the consensus expectations by a penny.
For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect AVB to report a profit of $11.30 per share, up marginally from $11.24 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 3.7% year-over-year to $11.72 in fiscal 2027.
AVB has declined 10.1% over the past 52 weeks, considerably lagging both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 30.7% return and the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE) 14.3% uptick over the same time period.
On Feb. 5, AVB shares declined 4.6% after its mixed Q4 earnings release. The company’s revenue for the quarter came in at $767.9 million, falling short of Wall Street estimates. Additionally, the company’s adjusted FFO of $2.85 narrowly topped analyst expectations.
Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about AVB’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 23 analysts covering the stock, six recommend "Strong Buy", and 17 suggest "Hold." The mean price target for AVB is $193.25, indicating a 14.5% potential upside from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.