Hogs Falling Back on Wednesday

Black and brown pig in green pasture by LUNAMARINA via iStock

Lean hog futures are trading with contracts down 37 cents to $1.90 at midday. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Wednesday morning due to light volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up another 13 cents on April 3 at $90.06.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday AM report was down 72 cents at $97.10 per cwt. The loin and butt primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated Tuesday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 497,000 head, taking the weekly total to 864,000 head. That was 122,000 head below the previous week and 110,441 head shy of the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs are at $90.400, down $0.375,

May 26 Hogs are at $96.825, down $1.575