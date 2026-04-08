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Hogs Falling Back on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Black and brown pig in green pasture by LUNAMARINA via iStock
Black and brown pig in green pasture by LUNAMARINA via iStock

Lean hog futures are trading with contracts down 37 cents to $1.90 at midday. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Wednesday morning due to light volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up another 13 cents on April 3 at $90.06. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday AM report was down 72 cents at $97.10 per cwt. The loin and butt primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated Tuesday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 497,000 head, taking the weekly total to 864,000 head. That was 122,000 head below the previous week and 110,441 head shy of the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs  are at $90.400, down $0.375,

May 26 Hogs  are at $96.825, down $1.575

Jun 26 Hogs are at $105.150, down $1.900,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEK26 96.375 -2.025 -2.06%
Lean Hogs
HEJ26 90.200s -0.575 -0.63%
Lean Hogs
HEM26 104.650s -2.400 -2.24%
Lean Hogs

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