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Market:

1 Trade to Make Now as U.S., Iran Agree to 2-Week Ceasefire

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Financial paperwork via Shutterstock
Financial paperwork via Shutterstock

June U.S. T-Bond (ZBM26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for June U.S. Treasury bond futures that prices are trending up and have just hit a three-week high. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator has recently produced a bullish line crossover signal, whereby the blue MACD line crossed above the red trigger line. Both lines are also now trending up.

Fundamentally, fresh prospects for the Middle East war winding down have boosted trader and investor risk appetite and lessened global inflation features.

A move in June T-Bond futures above chart resistance at Wednesday’s high of 115 even would become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be 119 even or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at 113 14/32.

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IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%): 

Trading commodity futures and options is not for everyone. IT IS A VOLATILE, COMPLEX AND RISKY BUSINESS. Before you invest any money in futures or options contracts, you should consider your financial experience, goals and financial resources, and know how much you can afford to lose above and beyond your initial payment to a broker. You should understand commodity futures and options contracts and your obligations in entering into those contracts. You should understand your exposure to risk and other aspects of trading by thoroughly reviewing the risk disclosure documents your broker is required to give you. 


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZBM26 114-14 +0-30 +0.83%
30-Year T-Bond
ZBM26 114-14 +0-30 +0.83%
30-Year T-Bond

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