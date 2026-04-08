1 Trade to Make Now as U.S., Iran Agree to 2-Week Ceasefire

June U.S. T-Bond (ZBM26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for June U.S. Treasury bond futures that prices are trending up and have just hit a three-week high. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator has recently produced a bullish line crossover signal, whereby the blue MACD line crossed above the red trigger line. Both lines are also now trending up.

Fundamentally, fresh prospects for the Middle East war winding down have boosted trader and investor risk appetite and lessened global inflation features.

A move in June T-Bond futures above chart resistance at Wednesday’s high of 115 even would become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be 119 even or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at 113 14/32.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):