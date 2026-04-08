Is the Retail Sector Having a Resurgence? What the Charts of This Retail ETF Tell Us.

The retail sector is currently flashing a rare signal of independence. While the broader indices remain tethered to the high-stakes drama of the energy markets and mega-cap tech valuations, the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) is carving out a narrative based on domestic stability.

In other words, unlike market-cap-weighted funds that are dominated by a few online giants, XRT’s equal-weighted structure gives every sub-sector — from automotive parts to apparel — an equal voice in the performance.

This structural nuance is critical because it highlights a broad-based recovery that the headline numbers often miss. Retailers have spent the last 18 months aggressively pruning their inventories and tightening their supply chains. The result is a sector that is leaner and more reactive to consumer shifts than it has been in a decade. As we move into the second quarter, a trio of fundamental hooks is driving the potential for a sustained rally in retail.

The most powerful tailwind is the recent shift in purchasing power. After years of inflation eroding the household budget, wage growth has finally begun to outpace price increases for a consistent three-month stretch. This creates a "real income" surplus that typically finds its way into discretionary spending. And the stock prices of retailers are starting to reflect that.

For the companies in the XRT basket, this is the first time in years that they aren't fighting a consumer who is actively trading down. Instead, foot traffic data is showing a stabilization in middle-market brands, suggesting that the average shopper is finally exhaling. Maybe.

Because many retail stocks were priced for a significant downturn that has yet to materialize, their valuations have remained compressed even as their internal efficiencies improved. As shown above, XRT’s stock basket trades at around 15x trailing earnings.

The inventory bloat that plagued the sector is largely gone, replaced by just-in-time logistics that protect margins. In an equal-weighted fund like XRT, you are capturing the upside of dozens of mid-sized retailers that have successfully navigated the high-interest-rate environment by cutting debt and focusing on full-price selling. This margin discipline is expected to be the primary surprise in the upcoming April earnings calls.

Perhaps the most compelling reason to watch XRT right now is its low correlation to the crowded artificial intelligence (AI) trade. As investors look for places to park capital that won't be wiped out by a single bad earnings report from a chip giant, retail offers a tangible, domestic alternative.

Risks to the Narrative: The Energy Tax

The primary threat to this retail resurgence remains the cost of fuel. Retail is a transportation-heavy industry, and the consumer is highly sensitive to the price at the pump. If geopolitical tensions continue to push energy costs higher, that "real income" surplus could quickly be diverted to the gas tank, stalling the momentum of the discretionary spend. As such, XRT is riding along with the rest of the stock market, as it tries to gauge how the war with Iran and the resulting price of oil will play out.

Granted, I’m grading on a curve here. But this chart looks more encouraging than most industries right now. It is trying to lift off from a familiar price range around $80, and the 20-day moving average is attempting to bottom. The same can be said for the PPO at the bottom of this chart.

The weekly chart continues to give me pause, however. This creates a mixed picture technically. As I’ve written here often, the stock market of 2026 is characterized by short-term, sharp upward moves that quickly fail. This is another one, unless and until it bucks the trend.

The ROAR Score for XRT is doing just that recently. It is bucking the trend. The score has been around 20 for a few weeks, but the price of the exchange-traded fund (ETF) has been able to make some progress in the face of that red zone (higher risk) reading.

Chart courtesy of Rob Isbitts via ROAR.PiTrade.com.

This has a lot to do with the fact that we “smooth” ROAR Scores over a couple of weeks. That helps keep some of the volatility out of the score, but can also cause the “coast is clear” signals to be slightly delayed. This could be the case for XRT.

XRT: Shop or Drop?

I do not trust any segment of the stock market here. However, since I think in a portfolio context at all times, there’s no such thing as “I won’t consider anything now.” As such, the fact that an equal-weighted ETF is at least dropping hints that it could pop instead of drop further, has me at least paying attention.