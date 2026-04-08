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Humana Surges Above 50-Day MA. Should You Buy HUM Stock on CMS Rate Changes Here?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Humana Inc_ logo on laptop-by monticello via Shutterstock
Humana Inc_ logo on laptop-by monticello via Shutterstock

Humana (HUM) stock pushed meaningfully higher on Tuesday after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) finalized a 2.48% rate increase for 2027 Medicare Advantage payments.

The announcement positively surprised investors since the initially proposed rate was a nearly flat 0.09%, helping HUM break above its 50-day moving average (MA) on April 7. 

Despite today’s rally, Humana stock remains down about 30% versus its year-to-date high. 

www.barchart.com

Significance of CMS Rate Update for Humana Stock

The CMS final rate announcement is a major victory for HUM stock because the company derives the vast majority of its revenue from Medicare Advantage. 

A sharp jump from the initially proposed 0.09% to the finalized 2.48% is expected to result in more than $13 billion in additional reimbursements for the industry in 2027. For Humana investors, this drastic shift means much-needed clarity for margin recovery. 

By abandoning controversial risk model revisions, CMS has given the insurer a clear line of sight to improve profitability and bridge the gap between rising medical costs and federal funding.

A healthy 1.8% dividend yield makes HUM all the more attractive for long-term investors in 2026.

Valuation and Options Pricing Warrant Buying HUM Shares

Humana shares are also worth owning because they remain attractively priced compared to rivals, including UnitedHealth (UNH)

The Louisville-headquartered firm is currently trading at about 0.16x sales, versus 0.56x for UNH. Plus, its management has recently reaffirmed guidance for at least $9 of adjusted earnings per share (EPS) this year. 

With a strong capital stature, Humana is well-positioned to capitalize on the aging U.S. demographic — and the aforementioned regulatory reset provides the stability it needs to pursue market share in the lucrative Medicare space. 

According to Barchart, options pricing signals a bullish skew as well. The upper price on contracts expiring Aug. 21 is about $250 currently, indicating potential upside of more than 20% within the next four months. 

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Humana

Investors could also take heart in the fact that Wall Street remains bullish on Humana for 2026. 

The consensus rating on HUM shares sits at “Moderate Buy” currently, with price targets going as high as $310, signaling potential for another 55% upside from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HUM 199.36 +2.21 +1.12%
Humana Inc
UNH 309.70 +1.97 +0.64%
Unitedhealth Group Inc

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