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Hogs Look to Wednesday After Mixed Tuesday Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pig feeding from trough in pen by Yuliya Sidorova via Istock
Pig feeding from trough in pen by Yuliya Sidorova via Istock

Lean hog futures were up 30 cents in the front month April, with other contracts down 35 to 70 cents. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $90.82 on Tuesday afternoon. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 8 cents on April 3 at $89.93. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday PM report was up $1.22 at $97.82 per cwt. The rib and ham primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated Tuesday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 497,000 head, taking the weekly total to 864,000 head. That was 122,000 head below the previous week and 110,441 head shy of the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $90.775, up $0.300,

May 26 Hogs  closed at $98.400, down $0.375

Jun 26 Hogs  closed at $107.050, down $0.650,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEK26 98.400s -0.375 -0.38%
Lean Hogs
HEJ26 90.775s +0.300 +0.33%
Lean Hogs
HEM26 107.050s -0.650 -0.60%
Lean Hogs

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