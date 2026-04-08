Hogs Look to Wednesday After Mixed Tuesday Trade

Lean hog futures were up 30 cents in the front month April, with other contracts down 35 to 70 cents. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $90.82 on Tuesday afternoon. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 8 cents on April 3 at $89.93.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday PM report was up $1.22 at $97.82 per cwt. The rib and ham primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated Tuesday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 497,000 head, taking the weekly total to 864,000 head. That was 122,000 head below the previous week and 110,441 head shy of the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs closed at $90.775, up $0.300,

May 26 Hogs closed at $98.400, down $0.375

Jun 26 Hogs closed at $107.050, down $0.650,