Cattle Fall Lower on Tuesday

Live cattle futures settled with front month April up 17 cents and other contracts down 50 cents to $1.22. There were no deliveries issued for April on Tuesday. Cash trade has yet to get kicked off this week, with sales at $245-246 last week. Feeder cattle futures were down $3 to $3.77 in the front months on Tuesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up 4 cents to $364.59 on April 4.

The Tuesday APHIS update on New World Screwworm showed 40 active cases in Mexico’s bordering state of Tamaulipas, with 2 active cases in Neuvo Leon.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Tuesday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel at an inverted $3.59. Choice boxes were down $5.30 to $382.74, while Select was $2.04 lower at $386.33. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Tuesday at 113,000 head, with the weekly total at 211,000. That was down 6,000 head from last week on a revision to Monday and 15,921 head below the same week last year.

Apr 26 Live Cattle closed at $248.200, up $0.175,

Jun 26 Live Cattle closed at $245.800, down $1.225,

Aug 26 Live Cattle closed at $242.375, down $0.500,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $368.900, down $3.125,

May 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $366.625, down $3.725,