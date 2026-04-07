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Cattle Falling Back on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Family outside of cow pen by Halfpoint via iStock
Family outside of cow pen by Halfpoint via iStock

Live cattle futures are up 40 cents in the nearby April contract as cash holds things up, with other contracts down 75 cents to $1. There were no deliveries issued for April on First Notice Day, with the oldest long dated May 15, 2025. Open interest was up 1,647 contracts. Cash trade took off last week, with sales at $245-246 across the country, up $8-10 from the previous week. Feeder cattle futures are falling $2.42 to $3.15 in the front months at midday.  The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down $3.04 to $364.55 on April 3. 

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Tuesday morning report, with the Chc/Sel at an inverted $2.46. Choice boxes were down $1.87 to $386.17, while Select was 26 cents higher at $388.63. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday at 101,000 head. That was up 8,000 head from last week but 4,531 head below the same week last year.  

Apr 26 Live Cattle  are at $248.425, up $0.400,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  are at $246.100, down $0.925,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  are at $242.000, down $0.875,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $369.600, down $2.425

May 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $367.275, down $3.075

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $366.675, down $3.150


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEQ26 242.300 -0.575 -0.24%
Live Cattle
LEM26 246.300 -0.725 -0.29%
Live Cattle
LEJ26 248.750 +0.725 +0.29%
Live Cattle
GFK26 367.700 -2.650 -0.72%
Feeder Cattle
GFJ26 369.875 -2.150 -0.58%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 366.850 -2.975 -0.80%
Feeder Cattle

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