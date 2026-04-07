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Corn Showing Losses on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Ear of corn - by Couleur via Pixabay__480x320
Ear of corn - by Couleur via Pixabay__480x320

Corn prices are down 3 to 5 cents so far on Tuesday’s midday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 5 cents at $4.09 1/4. Crude oil is up $2.48 at midday ahead of President Trump’s Tuesday night deadline for Iran. Corn longs may be taking some risk off the table heading into the evening.

Ahead of the Thursday WASDE update, analysts surveyed by Bloomberg are looking for a slight increase (3mbu) from March to 2.13 bbu for the US carryout projection.

The inaugural Crop Progress report for 2026 showed the US corn crop at 3% planted, which was ahead of the 2% average over the last 5 years.  All states reporting progress were ahead of normal.

May 26 Corn is at $4.49, down 5 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.09 1/4, down 5 cents,

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.60 1/4, down 5 cents,

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.79 1/2, down 3 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $4.37 1/2, down 3 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 479-6 -3-2 -0.67%
Corn
ZCN26 460-4 -4-6 -1.02%
Corn
ZCK26 449-0 -5-0 -1.10%
Corn
ZCPZ26US.CM 4.4008 -0.0326 -0.74%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 4.0925 -0.0504 -1.22%
US Corn Price Idx

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