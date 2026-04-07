Corn Showing Losses on Tuesday

Ear of corn - by Couleur via Pixabay__480x320

Corn prices are down 3 to 5 cents so far on Tuesday’s midday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 5 cents at $4.09 1/4. Crude oil is up $2.48 at midday ahead of President Trump’s Tuesday night deadline for Iran. Corn longs may be taking some risk off the table heading into the evening.

Ahead of the Thursday WASDE update, analysts surveyed by Bloomberg are looking for a slight increase (3mbu) from March to 2.13 bbu for the US carryout projection.

The inaugural Crop Progress report for 2026 showed the US corn crop at 3% planted, which was ahead of the 2% average over the last 5 years. All states reporting progress were ahead of normal.

May 26 Corn is at $4.49, down 5 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.09 1/4, down 5 cents,

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.60 1/4, down 5 cents,

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.79 1/2, down 3 1/2 cents,