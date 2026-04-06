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How Should You Trade Booking (BKNG) Stock After Share Split, New 52-Week Low?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Booking Holdings Inc phone by- Savvapanf Photo via Shutterstock
Booking Holdings Inc phone by- Savvapanf Photo via Shutterstock

Booking Holdings (BKNG) stock hit a new 52-week low on Monday amid continued escalations between the U.S. and Iran. 

As President Donald Trump issued a stark ultimatum regarding the Strait of Hormuz, threatening a major military strike on Iran this week, BKNG tanked below its 20-day moving average (MA), signaling a near-term downtrend ahead. 

Including the recent decline, Booking shares are down about 20% versus the start of this year. 

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Significance of Geopolitical Tensions for Booking Stock

The intensifying rhetoric between Washington and Tehran has created a risk-off environment that’s particularly damaging to global travel intermediaries, given it threatens to “destabilize” key growth regions. 

BKNG shares are at risk given the company has meaningful exposure to the Asian market through its Agoda brand, as well as a significant footprint in Europe. 

If geopolitical tensions persist, they could lead to a further increase in oil prices, which are already hovering near $110 a barrel, potentially driving up jet fuel costs and international airfares. 

Moreover, infrastructure strikes in the Middle East have stoked fears of broader regional instability, prompting travelers to defer discretionary international trips, directly impacting Booking Holdings transaction volumes and room-night growth.

Forward Split Makes BKNG Shares Worth Owning

Despite ongoing turbulence, several factors warrant buying Booking stock on the current pullback.

The travel-tech firm has recently executed a 25-for-1 stock split, lowering the nominal share price significantly to make it more accessible to retail investors. 

Typically, such a strategic maneuver boosts liquidity and demand, and helps drive the stock higher over time. 

On Monday, analysts at Truist Securities also issued a positive note in favor of Booking Holdings, maintaining their “Buy” rating and a $231 price objective on a split-adjusted basis.

According to them, BKNG’s globally diversified business positions it strongly to capture long-term travel growth — particularly in Asia — once geopolitical pressures subside. 

The investment firm cited Booking’s exciting 87% gross margin and a lucrative dividend yield for its constructive view as well.

Booking Holdings Remains Buy-Rated Among Wall Street Firms

Other Wall Street firms agree with Truist Securities on Booking Holdings. 

The consensus rating on BKNG stock is “Strong Buy” currently, with the mean target calling for roughly 33% upside from here. 

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On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
BKNG 176.19 +8.42 +5.02%
Booking Holdings Inc

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