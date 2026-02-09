Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

1 Hot Stock to Watch That’s Up 110% in Just the Past 52 Weeks

Jim Van Meerten - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
  • LATAM Airlines (LTM) recently set a new 52-week high.
  • The stock is up 110% over the past year.
  • LTM maintains a 100% technical “Buy” opinion from Barchart.
  • Wall Street sentiment is positive with 5 “Strong Buy” and 1 “Moderate Buy” ratings, and price targets ranging from $56 to $80.

Today’s Featured Stock

Valued at $19.60 billion, LATAM Airlines (LTM) is a leading airline group based in Santiago, Chile, providing passenger and cargo air transportation services across the Americas, Europe, and Oceania. 

Founded in 1929, the company underwent significant expansion, notably merging with Brazil’s TAM Airlines in 2012 to form the LATAM Airlines Group. LATAM serves 151 destinations in 27 countries with a fleet of 347 aircraft. The group’s main markets include Brazil, Chile, Peru, Colombia, and Ecuador, with operations extending to the United States, Europe, and beyond. 

What I’m Watching

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals; superior current momentum in both strength and direction; and a Trend Seeker “buy” signal. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. LTM checks those boxes. Since the Trend Seeker issued a new “Buy” on Nov. 19, shares are up 35.19%.

www.barchart.com

Barchart Technical Indicators for LATAM Airlines

Editor’s Note: The technical indicators below are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change each day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report. These technical indicators form the Barchart Opinion on a particular stock.

LATAM Airlines scored a 52-week high of $70.42 on Feb. 3.

  • LTM has a Weighted Alpha of +116.
  • LATAM has a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.
  • The stock has gained 109.74% over the past 52 weeks.
  • LTM has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.
  • The stock recently traded at $65.97 with a 50-day moving average of $57.08.
  • LATAM has made 12 new highs and is up 12.53% over the past month.
  • Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.61.
  • There’s a technical support level around $64.20.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

  • $19.60 billion market capitalization.
  • 12.93x trailing price-earnings ratio.
  • 2.15% dividend yield.
  • Revenue is predicted to grow 8.87% this year and another 6.93% next year.
  • Earnings are estimated to increase 3.28% this year and an additional 12.96% next year.

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on LATAM Airlines

  • The Wall Street analysts followed by Barchart give the stock 5 “Strong Buy” and 1 “Moderate Buy” opinion with price targets between $56 and $80.
  • Value Line and CFRA’s MarketScope do not normally rate ADRs.
  • Morningstar thinks the stock is fairly valued.
  • 7,440 investors are following the stock on Seeking Alpha, which rates it a “Hold.”
  • Short interest is 0.92% of the float with 2.89 days to cover the float.

The Bottom Line on LATAM Airlines

LATAM’s growth metrics are robust, with year-over-year (YoY) EPS growth at 53%, far exceeding the sector’s 7%. Additionally, LTM’s forward revenue growth is projected to be 9%, significantly higher than the sector’s 6%. This indicates strong expansion and financial performance. 

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance.


On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LTM 65.19 +0.35 +0.54%
Latam Airlines Group S.A. ADR

Most Popular News

Buy enter button by Ardasavasciogullari via iStock 1
These 3 Dividend Stocks Combine Income, Momentum, and Upside
Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock 2
The Saturday Spread: Reducing Uncertainty in an Uncertain World (AMZN, CHWY, EXPE)
Conoco Phillips gas station- by helen89 via iStock 3
ConocoPhillips Stock Still Looks Cheap - What's The Best Play Here?
OPTIONS TRADING open book on table by One Photo via Shutterstock 4
Unusual Options Activity Alert: 3 Stocks Setting Up for Major Profit Potential
Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 5
Stock Index Futures Climb After Tech Rout, Amazon Slips on CapEx Blowout
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot