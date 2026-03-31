Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Corn Holds Higher on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Open corn cob with green leaves via Kwangmoozaa via iStock
Open corn cob with green leaves via Kwangmoozaa via iStock

Corn futures closed the Tuesday session with contracts steady to 2 ¼ cents higher following some friendlier old crop numbers from USDA. The new crop data was a little less bull friendly. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was steady to $4.14.  

USDA’s annual March Prospective Plantings report from this morning showed a total of 95.338 million acres of corn expected to be planted this spring. That would be a 3.45 million acre drop from a year ago if realized, but was above the 94.37 million acres average trade guess.  The survey of producers was done in the first two weeks of March.

Grain Stocks data was tallied at 9.024 billion bushels for March 1. That was 89 mbu below the average trade guess but still an increase of 887 mbu from a year ago. December 1 stocks were revised 23 mbu higher to 13.306 bbu.


May 26 Corn  closed at $4.57 3/4, up 2 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $4.14 0/1, down 0 cent,

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.68 1/4, up 3/4 cent,

Dec 26 Corn  closed at $4.84 1/4, up 1/4 cent,

New Crop Cash  was $4.41 1/1, down 3/4 cent,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 484-2s +0-2 +0.05%
Corn
ZCN26 468-2s +0-6 +0.16%
Corn
ZCK26 457-6s +2-0 +0.44%
Corn
ZCPZ26US.CM 4.4238 -0.0191 -0.43%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 4.1410 -0.0002 unch
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

An image of Donald Trump pointing to the crowd in front of an American flag background_ Image by Jonah Elkowitz via Shutterstock_ 1
Trump Says Micron Is One of the 'Hottest' Stocks. Does That Make MU a Buy Here?
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 2
Stocks Set to Open Higher as Bond Yields Fall on Fading Rate-Hike Bets, U.S. Jobs Data and Powell’s Remarks Awaited
Micron Technology Inc_billboard-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 3
Micron Stock Cools Off — Is MU Now Too Cheap to Ignore?
Boeing Co_ plane-by Wirestock via iStock 4
Boeing Earnings Preview: What to Expect
Glass jar with the word Dividend by Andrii Yalanskyi via Shutterstock 5
Meta Platforms Just Made Entergy a Top Stock to Buy... and It Pays a 2.49% Dividend
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.