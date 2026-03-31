Cotton Pulling Off Highs as Acres Exceed Expectations

Cotton field with closeup by Trisha Downing via Unsplash

Cotton futures are retreating from early session strength on Tuesday, as contracts are up just 9 to 14 points. The US dollar index is $0.408 lower at $99.945. Crude oil futures are up $1.71 to $104.59 on the day.

March Prospective Plantings data from this morning showed cotton acres seen at 9.64 million acres this spring. That was a 409,000 increase from estimates and would be 357,000 acres above a year ago.

The Seam showed 2,566 bales sold on Monday at an average of 61.79 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 10 points on 3/30 at 80.20 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on March 30, with the certified stocks level at 114,665 bales. The Adjusted World Price was raised by 25 points last Thursday to 54.47 cents/lb.

May 26 Cotton is at 70.33, up 14 points,

Jul 26 Cotton is at 72.55, up 13 points,