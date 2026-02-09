Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Hogs Look to Monday Following Mixed Friday Action

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Pig feeding from trough in pen by Yuliya Sidorova via Istock
Pig feeding from trough in pen by Yuliya Sidorova via Istock

Lean hog futures saw mixed trade on Friday, with contracts 7 cents higher to 42 cents lower. February was up 12 cents last week. Open interest rose 3,972 contracts on Friday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $85.39 on Friday afternoon, down $1.19 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was 32 cents higher on Feb 4 at $86.38.

CFTC data showed managed money adding a total of 15,051 contracts to the net long position in lean hog futures and options in the week of Tuesday, taking the total to 128,857 contracts.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from Friday afternoon report was $1.50 lower to $93.77 per cwt. The butt led the way lower, down $8.65, with the ham the only primal heading higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for last week at 2.593 million head. That was 92,000 head above last week and 72,094 head below the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $87.375, up $0.075,

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $97.950, down $0.425

May 26 Hogs  closed at $101.275, down $0.225,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEJ26 96.575 -1.375 -1.40%
Lean Hogs
HEG26 87.050 -0.325 -0.37%
Lean Hogs
HEK26 100.275 -1.000 -0.99%
Lean Hogs

Most Popular News

Buy enter button by Ardasavasciogullari via iStock 1
These 3 Dividend Stocks Combine Income, Momentum, and Upside
Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock 2
The Saturday Spread: Reducing Uncertainty in an Uncertain World (AMZN, CHWY, EXPE)
Conoco Phillips gas station- by helen89 via iStock 3
ConocoPhillips Stock Still Looks Cheap - What's The Best Play Here?
OPTIONS TRADING open book on table by One Photo via Shutterstock 4
Unusual Options Activity Alert: 3 Stocks Setting Up for Major Profit Potential
Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 5
Stock Index Futures Climb After Tech Rout, Amazon Slips on CapEx Blowout
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot