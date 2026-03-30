Cattle Start the Week with Strength

Live cattle futures were 82 cents to $1.42 in the green on Monday. Cash trade was light last week with a few early $234-235 sales. A few late sales were reported at $238 in the south. Feeder cattle futures were up $1.50 to $2.12 on the day. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back back up $2.14 to $365.12 on March 26. The Monday OKC feeder cattle auction had an estimated 8,000 head sold, with prices $4-8 on feeders and calves mostly steady.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Monday PM report, with the Chc/Sel at $3.09 Choice boxes were up $1.13 to $394.10, while Select was $1.14 higher at $391.01. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday at 109,000 head. That was up 4,000 head from last Monday and 5,738 head above the same week last year.

Apr 26 Live Cattle closed at $239.550, up $1.050,

Jun 26 Live Cattle closed at $240.200, up $1.425,

Aug 26 Live Cattle closed at $237.300, up $1.250,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $363.300, up $1.850,

May 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $361.325, up $1.500,