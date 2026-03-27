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Cotton Rallies on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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cotton on stem by Mykola Kolya Korzh via Unsplash
cotton on stem by Mykola Kolya Korzh via Unsplash

Cotton futures posted gains of 3 to 45 points on Friday, with a weekly gain of 215 points for May. The US dollar index was $0.337 higher at $100.045. Crude oil saw some late session buying up $6.68 on the day to $101.16.

Export Sales data now has the 9.556 million RB of combined cotton sales and shipments as of 3/19, down 7% from a year ago. That is 85% of the USDA export projection and lags the 98% average sales pace. 

Spec funds trimmed another 6,757 contracts from their net short position as of Tuesday, taking it to 33,448 contracts.

March Intentions data is expected to show cotton acreage at 9.229 million acres according to a Reuters survey of analysts, which would be slightly below last year. 

The Seam showed 6,389 bales sold on March 26 at an average of 64.16 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 65 points on Thursday at 78.85 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on 3/26, with the certified stocks level at 114,665 bales. The Adjusted World Price was raised by 25 points on Thursday to 54.47 cents/lb. 

May 26 Cotton  closed at 69.46, up 5 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 71.7, up 18 points,

Dec 26 Cotton  closed at 74.02, up 38 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTN26 71.70s +0.18 +0.25%
Cotton #2
CTK26 69.46s +0.05 +0.07%
Cotton #2
CTZ26 74.02s +0.38 +0.52%
Cotton #2

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