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Cattle Rallies to Close Out the Week

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cows in pen looking at camera by Smederevac via iStock
Cows in pen looking at camera by Smederevac via iStock

Live cattle futures were in rally mode on Friday, with contracts up $2.425 to $3.975, as April was up $4.45 this week. Cash trade was light with a few $234-235 sales. Feeder cattle futures closed with gains of $4.12 to $8.07 on Friday, as May was up $10.275 on the week. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down 26 cents to $362.98 on March 26. 

CFTC data indicated large managed money speculators at a net long of 110,909 contracts in live cattle futures and options, a 4,294 contract increase over the week ending on 3/24, mainly via new longs. In feeder cattle, specs were a net long of 17,810 contracts, a 123 contract increase on the week ending on Tuesday.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Friday PM report, with the Chc/Sel back to a Choice premium at $3.10. Choice boxes were back up $3.12 to $392.97, while Select was $1.79 lower at $389.87. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for this week at 520,000 head. That was up 17,000 head from last week but 88,580 head below the same week last year.  

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $238.500, up $3.400,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $238.775, up $3.975,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $236.050, up $3.650,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $361.450, up $6.375,

May 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $359.825, up $8.075,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $357.800, up $7.425,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEQ26 236.050s +3.650 +1.57%
Live Cattle
LEM26 238.775s +3.975 +1.69%
Live Cattle
LEJ26 238.500s +3.400 +1.45%
Live Cattle
GFK26 359.825s +8.075 +2.30%
Feeder Cattle
GFJ26 361.450s +6.375 +1.80%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 357.800s +7.425 +2.12%
Feeder Cattle

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