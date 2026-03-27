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Sony PS5 Price Hikes: Why Raised Prices Could Signal a Red Flag for the Global Economy

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pile of money by Atlantagreg via iStock
Pile of money by Atlantagreg via iStock

Sony Group (SONY) stock closed lower on March 27 as investors reacted to a sudden global price hike for its gaming hardware. The NYSE-listed company hit a fresh 52-week low during the session, pressured by news that it’s struggling to absorb soaring component costs. 

Following today’s decline, SONY shares are down roughly 25% versus the start of this year.

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Here’s What It Means for the Global Economy

Typically, electronics follow a predictable deflationary path in which aging tech becomes cheaper over time. 

Sony’s decision to hike PlayStation 5 prices by up to $150, years after launch, breaks this tradition and signals a deeper rot in the global supply chain. 

The primary culprit is a memory crisis fueled by the AI boom; as data centers gobble up the supply of DRAM and SSD components, consumer electronics are being starved out.  

This means that the “AI tax” is now trickling down to the average household, potentially sparking a new wave of cost-push inflation. 

With geopolitical instability in the Middle East further threatening to spike shipping and energy costs, SONY’s move may just be the “canary in the coal mine” for an industry-wide price surge in everything from smartphones to laptops.

Does It Warrant Buying SONY Shares?

For investors, the price hike is a double-edged sword. On one hand, it protects SONY’s thinning hardware margins, which were being decimated by component inflation. 

According to analysts, the Tokyo-headquartered firm is shifting focus toward “monetizing the install base,” squeezing more revenue from software and network services than just selling consoles. 

However, the risk of dampened demand due to higher prices makes Sony shares less attractive, especially since they currently sit firmly below their major moving averages (MAs). 

More importantly, if rivals like Nintendo and Microsoft (MSFT) manage to keep prices unchanged, they could steal market share further from SONY. 

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Sony Group

On the flip side, it’s worth mentioning that Wall Street remains bullish on SONY stock for the next 12 months. 

The consensus rating on Sony Group sits at a “Strong Buy” currently, with the mean price target of about $30 indicating potential upside of more than 50% from here.  

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This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MSFT 356.77 -9.20 -2.51%
Microsoft Corp
SONY 19.91 -0.12 -0.60%
Sony Group Corp ADR

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