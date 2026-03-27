Corn Falling Back on Friday

Corn futures are trading with contracts 2 to 4 cents lower on Friday’s midday, easing lower into the weekend. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 3 1/4 cents to $4.21 1/4.

Export Sales data from Thursday tallied old crop corn commitments at 68.875 MMT, a 30% improvement from last year. That is now 82% of the USDA export projection and is behind the USDA export projection if 86%.

Ahead of the USDA March Intentions report next week, traders are looking for 94.37 million acres of corn to be reported by NASS. That would be a 4.4 million decline from last year if realized.

May 26 Corn is at $4.63 3/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.21 1/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.75 1/2, down 2 1/2 cents,

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.91 1/2, down 3 cents,