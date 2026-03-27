Down 20% Over the Past Week, Should You Buy the Dip in Micron Stock?

Shares of Micron Technology (MU) have pulled back sharply, down roughly 20% over the past five days , even after delivering a blowout earnings report on March 18 that crushed Wall Street expectations on both revenue and profitability, driven by surging artificial-intelligence (AI) -related demand. However, the sell-off highlights a critical shift in investor sentiment in a market where expectations have been elevated by the AI boom; even impressive results may not be enough to sustain momentum.

Micron’s pullback appears to reflect a combination of profit-taking after a massive run-up, concerns that memory pricing may be approaching a peak , and growing scrutiny around the sustainability of current margins amid aggressive capacity expansion.

Given this backdrop, let’s discuss whether the stock’s recent correction presents a compelling entry point or signals bigger risks ahead.

About Micron Technology Stock

Micron Technology is a semiconductor company that designs, develops, manufactures and sells memory and storage products globally, including DRAM, NAND flash memory, HBM, solid-state drives (SSDs), and other memory modules. Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron operates multiple business units serving cloud/data center, mobile and client, automotive/embedded, and enterprise segments worldwide. Micron’s market cap stands around $430.89 billion, putting it among the largest and most valuable players in the global semiconductor industry.

Shares of Micron Technology have delivered exceptional long-term gains but have recently turned volatile, particularly following their latest earnings release.

Over the past 52 weeks, Micron has been one of the best-performing semiconductor stocks, with returns of 285.8%, driven by a powerful memory upcycle and surging demand for AI-related high-bandwidth memory. This rally pushed the stock to a 52-week high of about $471.34 on March 18 , reflecting strong investor optimism around its role in AI infrastructure.

Year-to-date (YTD), the stock remains solidly positive, with 24.54% returns. However, gains have moderated over the past week as volatility has increased following earnings and broader sector concerns.

Despite reporting blowout fiscal Q2 2026 results, Micron’s stock declined after the earnings release, falling around 3.78% in the aftermath on March 19 and 4.8% on March 20. The shares continued the pullback, and over the past five days, shares have dropped 19.99%, marking a sharp pullback from recent highs amid heavy profit-taking and rising uncertainty.

Markets appear to be reacting to concerns around the sustainability of peak memory pricing, rising capital expenditure plans, and the cyclical nature of the semiconductor memory market.

In spite of the momentum, the stock still seems to be trading at a discount compared to industry peers at 7.13 times forward earnings.

Better-than-expected Q2 Performance

Micron Technology reported its fiscal second quarter 2026 (ended Feb. 26, 2026) results on March 18, delivering one of the strongest quarters in its history, driven by unprecedented demand for AI-related memory products.

The company posted revenue of $23.9 billion , representing a massive year-over-year (YOY) increase of 196.4%. This surge reflects a sharp recovery in DRAM and NAND pricing alongside explosive demand for HBM used in AI data centers.

Profitability expanded even more dramatically. Micron reported adjusted EPS of $12.20, up roughly 682.1% YOY from about $1.56 in fiscal Q2 2025.

At the segment level, the Cloud Memory Business Unit generated $7.8 billion in revenue, representing an increase of roughly 163% YOY, while gross margins improved to 74% from 55%.

The Core Data Center Business Unit delivered one of the strongest growth trajectories, with revenue rising to $5.7 billion from $1.8 billion, with margins also expanding meaningfully as gross margin improved to 74% from 47%.

In the Mobile and Client Business Unit, revenue reached $7.7 billion, marking a sharp 244.9% YOY increase. This segment’s gross margin rose dramatically to 79% from just 15%.

The Automotive and Embedded Business Unit also posted strong growth, with revenue climbing to $2.7 billion from $1 billion.

Management further issued exceptionally strong guidance for fiscal Q3 2026, signaling continued momentum. The company expects revenue of around $33.5 billion (plus or minus $750 million) and EPS of $19.15 (plus or minus $0.40).

Also, the consensus EPS estimate of $55.45 for fiscal 2026 reflects an increase of 622%, while the EPS estimate of $91.20 for fiscal 2027 indicates a 64.5% rise YOY.

What Do Analysts Expect for Micron Stock?

Analysts are optimistic about Micron’s prospects. Recently, Argus raised its price target on Micron Technology to $540 from $320 and maintained a “Buy” rating, highlighting powerful AI-driven growth after the company delivered fiscal Q2 2026 results that exceeded the consensus, with triple-digit YOY gains in revenue and earnings.

Also, UBS raised its price target on Micron Technology to $510 from $475 and maintained a “Buy” rating, citing strong earnings beat even as the stock dipped slightly post-release.

Plus, Bernstein SocGen reiterated an “Outperform” rating and $510 price target on Micron Technology.

Overall, MU has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating . Of the 41 analysts covering the stock, 31 advise a “Strong Buy,” six suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and four analysts are on the sidelines, giving it a “Hold” rating.

While the average analyst price target of $489.29 suggests an upside of 37.7%, the Street-high target price of $750 suggests that the stock could rally as much as 111%.