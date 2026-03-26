META Stock Plunges into Oversold Territory as Meta Platforms Loses in Key Social Media Addiction Trial

Meta Platforms (META) stock is slipping this morning after a Los Angeles jury ruled the tech titan deliberately designed addictive features that harmed young users.

The subsequent pressure on META saw its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) crash into the late 20s on Thursday, indicating oversold conditions that often lure buyers back into the trade.

Versus their year-to-date high, META shares are now down nearly 25% .

Significance of the LA Ruling for Meta Stock

The LA ruling is a watershed moment that essentially strips Meta Platforms of the protection it has long enjoyed under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

By focusing on product design — such as infinite scroll and autoplay — instead of third-party content, the plaintiffs successfully argued that META’s social networking apps are inherently dangerous.

While the company has been slapped with a $4.2 million penalty, investors are concerned primarily because the ruling opens floodgates for over 1,600 consolidated cases in California alone.

This means META stock may now face years of lawsuits, potential multi-billion-dollar settlements, and regulatory mandates that force a redesign of its engagement-based advertising model, severely curbing long-term monetization.

Meta Shares Are Attractively Priced

On the flip side, Meta Platform’s underlying fundamentals remain an absolute powerhouse.

Trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of nearly 20x, it’s remarkably cheap for an AI-focused firm that generated over $200 billion in revenue last year.

The oversold RSI signals a technical rebound is imminent, especially since the $4.2 million verdict is nothing more than a rounding error for a company with META’s cash reserves.

Moreover, the titan’s aggressive AI infrastructure build-out and new executive incentive plans targeting a $9 trillion valuation confirm its management is focused on the next era of growth.

For long-term investors, this legal noise may, therefore, be an opportunity to invest in META shares at a discount.

Meta Remains Buy-Rated Among Wall Street Analysts

Investors should note that Wall Street firms also remain undeterred in the face of this LA ruling.

The consensus rating on META stock remains at a “Strong Buy,” with the mean price target of about $864 indicating potential upside of nearly 60% from here.