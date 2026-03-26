Hogs Showing Slight Thursday Weakness

Pig with dirt on snout ear tagged by Lidija Zivic via iStock

Lean hog futures are trading with 7 to 15 cent losses at midday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $90.92 on Thursday morning, down 35 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 6 cents on March 24 at $91.65.

Hogs and Pigs data will be out this afternoon, with traders surveyed by Reuters looking for all hog inventory up 0.9% from a year ago, with market hogs up 1% and hogs kept for breeding down 0.2%.

Export Sales data showed 40,339 MT of pork booked in the week ending on March 19, a 5-week high. Shipments were also the highest in 4 weeks at 39,115 MT.



USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Thursday PM report was up 20 at $96.60 per cwt. The loin, butt, and ham were the only primals reported higher. USDA estimated Wednesday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 497,000 head, taking the week to date total to 1.484 million head. That is 97,000 head above last week and 39,163 head larger than the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs are at $90.750, down $0.150,

May 26 Hogs are at $95.400, down $0.150