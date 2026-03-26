Bank of America Sees 30% Upside Potential in Microsoft Stock: Buy the Mag 7 Leader Now?

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is a preeminent American multinational technology conglomerate headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975, the company has evolved from a pioneer in personal computing software to a dominant force in the global cloud and artificial intelligence sectors.

Microsoft’s extensive portfolio spans the ubiquitous Windows operating system, the Microsoft 365 productivity suite, Xbox gaming, and LinkedIn. The company has pivoted to a "Cloud First, AI First" strategy, leveraging its Azure platform and its strategic partnership with OpenAI to lead the next generation of generative AI and enterprise-scale computing.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft is maintaining its position as one of the world's most valuable companies with a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion. MSFT stock has traded within a 52-week range of $344.79 to $555.45, reflecting a period of intense investment in AI infrastructure.

Despite a 7% pullback over the last month amid a broader market rotation, Microsoft currently trades at an attractive price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 24, making it the most competitively valued member of the "Magnificent Seven" and drawing significant interest from value-oriented institutional investors.

In comparison to the S&P 500 Information Technology Index ($SRIT), Microsoft has demonstrated remarkable stability. While the broader tech index has been bolstered by hyper-growth semiconductor firms, Microsoft’s 16.5% weighting in major tech ETFs ensures it remains a core defensive anchor.

Microsoft's Solid Results

Microsoft delivered an exceptional performance for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, reporting revenue of $81.3 billion, a 17% increase year-over-year (YoY). The results were headlined by the Microsoft Cloud segment, which surpassed the $50 billion quarterly milestone for the first time, growing 26% to $51.5 billion. Azure and other cloud services remained the primary growth engine, surging 39% as enterprise demand for AI-integrated services continued to outpace capacity.

The company reported non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $4.14, a 24% increase that comfortably beat Wall Street’s expectations, while GAAP net income reached $38.5 billion.

A critical highlight of the quarter was the massive $37.5 billion in capital expenditures, a 66% increase focused on expanding global AI infrastructure to support its $625 billion commercial backlog. Despite these heavy investments, Microsoft returned $12.7 billion to shareholders through dividends and buybacks, a 32% increase from the prior year.

Management issued a bullish outlook for the third quarter, projecting revenue between $80.65 billion and $81.75 billion. With over 90% of Fortune 500 companies now adopting its Copilot AI platform, Microsoft is successfully transitioning from the experimental phase of AI to a period of sustained, high-margin monetization.

Bullish Coverage on MSFT

Bank of America has reinstated coverage on Microsoft with a “Buy” rating and a $500 price target, suggesting a 31% upside potential. Analyst Tal Liani highlights Microsoft’s unique "dual advantage" in the AI race: the company provides both the essential Azure cloud infrastructure to power AI and the popular software applications, like Office 365 and Windows, where AI is actually used. This vertical integration is expected to drive steady revenue growth of 15% to 17% over the next three years.

While Microsoft is spending heavily on data centers, with capital expenditures projected to leap from $44 billion to $143 billion by 2028, analysts view this as a necessary investment for long-term dominance. Despite some temporary pressure on profit margins due to these high costs, the company’s massive $625 billion AI backlog provides strong evidence of "durable" demand.

Ultimately, Microsoft’s ability to monetize AI across its entire ecosystem, combined with a disciplined management style, makes it a top-tier pick for investors betting on an enduring shift toward artificial intelligence rather than a temporary bubble.

Should You Buy MSFT Stock?

Microsoft remains a premier choice for investors, recently bolstered by Bank of America's reinstated "Buy" rating and a $500 price target. This bullishness is echoed by the broader market, which maintains a "Strong Buy" consensus based on 50 analyst ratings, including 41 "Strong Buy" and four "Moderate Buy" positions. The remaining five say, “Hold.” With a mean price target of $593.84, the stock offers a massive 60% upside potential.

While heavy AI infrastructure spending is temporarily weighing on margins, Microsoft’s dominant $625 billion backlog and unique ability to monetize AI across both cloud and software make it an essential long-term growth play.