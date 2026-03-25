Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

This Is Not Your Father’s Gold Market Anymore

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Image by allstars via Shutterstock
Image by allstars via Shutterstock

Gold (GCJ26) and silver (SIK26) futures prices were posting sharp gains near midday today, boosted by a steady-but-weaker U.S. dollar index ($DXY) and a dip in U.S. Treasury yields at mid-week. The gains come despite a “risk-on” trading day in the general marketplace that sees the stock indexes rallying on improved hopes for a de-escalation in the Middle East war. However, the situation remains very fluid.

www.barchart.com
www.barchart.com

There’s an old trading adage that says markets can and will do anything and everything possible to frustrate the largest number of traders. Such appears to be the case at present in the safe-haven metals: They sell off on keener risk aversion and rally on better risk appetite. 

Apparently, the metals traders on this day are choosing to focus more on inflation prospects receding if the war in the Middle East de-escalates. That’s what has gold and silver traders’ attention nowadays. The specter of problematic inflation would likely prompt major central banks to hold off on loosening — or may even prompt moves to tightening — their monetary policies. Tighter monetary policies suggest slowing economic growth. Weakening global economies imply less consumer and commercial demand for precious metals.

Veteran gold market watchers remember when their metal used to rally on inflation fears. Owning gold was an inflation hedge. Many would argue such is still the case today. In the late 1970s and into the year 1980, the gold market hit then-record highs due to soaring inflation levels. In January 1980, nearby Comex gold futures hit a then all-time peak of $875.00 an ounce. Indeed, this is not your father’s gold market.

Any higher interest rates would also likely mean a stronger U.S. dollar on the foreign exchange market. That would also be price-bearish for gold and silver markets.

www.barchart.com

In another confounding matter today, gold and silver are posting solid gains as the crude oil market is seeing significant selling pressure. Nymex crude oil (CLK26) is down over $3.50 a barrel as of this writing. The raw commodity markets have recently been paying extra close attention to the daily price movements in the crude oil market. but for gold and silver, not today. 

Markets are fickle and trying to make logical sense of them on a day-to-day basis can drive you to the nuthouse.

Tell me what you think. I enjoy hearing from my valued Barchart readers from all around the globe. Email me at jim@jimwyckoff.com


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$DXY 99.52 +0.09 +0.09%
U.S. Dollar Index
GCJ26 4,554.9 +152.9 +3.47%
Gold
CLK26 90.23 -2.12 -2.30%
Crude Oil WTI
GCJ26 4,554.9 +152.9 +3.47%
Gold
SIK26 72.980 +3.411 +4.90%
Silver
SIK26 72.980 +3.411 +4.90%
Silver
DXM26 99.310 +0.068 +0.07%
U.S. Dollar Index

Most Popular News

Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 1
Investors are Piling into Microsoft Call Options - Unusual MSFT Options Activity Today
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 2
S&P Futures Waver as Concerns Over Middle East Conflict Persist, U.S. PMI Data in Focus
Gold ingot and nuggets by New Africa via Shutterstock 3
The Gold Paradox: Why Investors Aren’t Finding Safety in Precious Metals During a Global Crisis
Image of Warren Buffett by Kent Sievers via Shutterstock 4
Berkshire Hathaway Is Betting Big on Little-Known Tokio Marine. Should You Buy the Stock Here?
Down market by Artit Wongpradu via Shutterstock 5
This Disney Stock Trade Could Return 187% in Just 2 Months -- Try a Bear Put Spread
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.