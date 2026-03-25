Wells Fargo Trade Idea: 7% Discount or 30% Annual Income?

Selling cash secured puts on stocks an investor is happy to take ownership of is a great way to generate some extra income. A cash-secured put involves writing an at-the-money or out-of-the-money put option and simultaneously setting aside enough cash to buy the stock. The goal is to either have the put expire worthless and keep the premium, or to be assigned and acquire the stock below the current price. It’s important that anyone selling puts understands that they may be assigned 100 shares at the strike price.

Why Trade Cash Secured Puts?

Selling cash secured puts is a bullish trade but slightly less bullish than outright stock ownership. If the investor was strongly bullish, they would prefer to look at strategies like a long call, a bull call spread, or a poor man’s covered call. Investors would sell a put on a stock they think will stay flat, rise slightly, or at worst not drop too much.

Cash secured put sellers set aside enough capital to purchase the shares and are happy to take ownership of the stock if called upon to do so by the put buyer. Naked put sellers, on the other hand, have no intention of taking ownership of the stock and are purely looking to generate premium from option selling strategies.

The more bullish the cash secure put investor is, the closer they should sell the put to the current stock price. This will generate the most amount of premium and also increase the chances of the put being assigned. Selling deep-out-of-the-money puts generates the smallest amount of premium and is less likely to see the put assigned.

WFC Cash Secure Put Example

Yesterday, with Wells Fargo (WFC) trading at $79.61, the April put option with a strike price of $75 was trading around $1.47. Traders selling this put would receive $147 in option premium. In return for receiving this premium, they have an obligation to buy 100 shares of WFC for $75. By April 17, if WFC is trading for $74, or $70, or even $50, the put seller still has to buy 100 shares at $75.

But, if WFC is trading above $75, the put option expires worthless, and the trader keeps the $147 option premium. The net capital at risk is equal to the strike price of $75, less the $1.47 in option premium. So, if assigned, the net cost basis will be $73.53. That’s a 7.64% discount from the price it was trading yesterday.

If WFC stays above $75, the return on capital is:

$147 / $7,353 = 2.0% in 24 days, which works out to 30.4% annualized.

Either the put seller achieves a 30.4% annualized return or gets to buy a quality stock for a 7.64% discount. You can find other ideas like this using the Naked Put Screener.

Company Details

The Barchart Technical Opinion rating is a 56% Sell with a Weakening short term outlook on maintaining the current direction.

Of 27 analysts covering WFC, 14 have a Strong Buy rating, 4 have a Moderate Buy rating and 9 have a Hold rating.

Implied volatility is currently 40.22% compared to a 12-month high of 61.76% and a low of 21.06%. The IV Percentile is 96% and the IV Rank is 47.08%.

Wells Fargo is due to report earnings on April 14th.

Wells Fargo & Company is one of the largest financial services companies in the U.S.

The company provides banking, insurance, trust and investments, mortgage banking, investment banking, retail banking, brokerage services and consumer and commercial finance through more than 4,700 retail bank branches, broad automated telling machines (ATMs) network, the Internet and other distribution channels globally.

It has 4 segments. Consumer Banking and Lending offers products and services like checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, as well as home, auto, personal and small business lending to consumers and small businesses.

Commercial Banking provides banking and credit products across industries, and treasury management.

Corporate and Investment Banking delivers services related to capital markets, banking and financial products.

Wealth and Investment Management provides personalized wealth management, brokerage, financial planning, lending, private banking, trust and fiduciary products and services.

Summary

While this type of strategy requires a lot of capital, it is a great way to generate an income from stocks you want to own. If you end up being assigned, you can sell covered calls against the shares. You can do this on other stocks as well but remember to start small until you understand a bit more about how this all works.

Risk averse traders might consider buying an out-of-the-money put to protect the downside.

Please remember that options are risky, and investors can lose 100% of their investment.

This article is for education purposes only and not a trade recommendation. Remember to always do your own due diligence and consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.