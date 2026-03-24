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Is F5 Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Anushka Mukherjee - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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F5 Inc HQ logo-by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock
F5 Inc HQ logo-by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock

Washington-based F5, Inc. (FFIV) has positioned itself as a key player in ensuring applications run smoothly and securely across today’s complex digital environments. With more than three decades of experience, the company has developed its flagship F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP), designed to manage and protect apps and APIs wherever they operate, whether on-premises, in the cloud, at the edge, or across hybrid and multicloud setups.

Companies with market capitalizations of $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap stocks,” and F5 easily clears that bar. With a valuation of roughly $16.5 billion, the company stands firmly in large-cap territory, underscoring its scale and established presence within the technology space. By working closely with some of the world’s largest and most sophisticated organizations, F5 focuses on delivering fast, reliable, and secure digital experiences, playing a critical role in powering the modern, connected world.

After climbing to a 52-week high of $346 last October, the stock has since cooled off, pulling back about 16.3%. Even so, recent momentum tells a different story. Shares have gained 11.3% over the past three months, standing in sharp contrast to the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DOWI), which has declined 4.6% over the same period. This divergence highlights the stock’s relative resilience despite the broader market softness.

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Over the past year, the stock has delivered a steady climb, gaining around 8%. However, it has slightly trailed the broader Dow Jones Industrial Average, which has edged ahead with a 10.1% return over the same period, highlighting a modest performance gap. 

Since mid-December, the stock has managed to hold above its 50-day moving average, signaling some near-term support. However, it continues to struggle below the 200-day moving average during this period, highlighting an underlying weakness despite intermittent rallies.

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F5 kicked off fiscal 2026 on a high note. In its Jan. 27 earnings release, the company delivered a standout first quarter that easily cleared Wall Street’s expectations, sparking an 8.1% rally in the stock the very next trading session. Revenue climbed to $822.5 million, beating estimates by 8.8%, while adjusted EPS came in at a robust $4.45, topping forecasts by an impressive 21.9% margin. 

The momentum didn’t stop there. F5’s forward outlook added another layer of optimism, with next-quarter revenue guidance landing 4.7% above consensus and management raising its full-year adjusted EPS forecast. All told, the combination of strong execution and a confident outlook reinforced investor confidence, fueling a sharp upward move in the stock.

In a highly competitive technology landscape, F5 has clearly outperformed its peers. The stock has moved well ahead of Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT), which has declined nearly 16.1% over the past year, highlighting a stark divergence in performance.

Overall, Wall Street is leaning cautiously optimistic on FFIV. Among the 13 analysts covering the stock, the consensus lands at a “Moderate Buy,” reflecting a balanced but positive outlook. And the average price target of $313.67 suggests a potential upside of around 8.3% from current levels. 


On the date of publication, Anushka Mukherjee did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
FTNT 80.60 -2.17 -2.62%
Fortinet Inc
$DOWI 46,270.66 +62.19 +0.13%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
FFIV 289.40 -0.35 -0.12%
F5 Inc

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