Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Pinnacle West Capital Stock: Is PNW Underperforming the Utilities Sector?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Pinnacle West Capital Corp_ logo from website-by Casimiro PT via Shutterstock
Pinnacle West Capital Corp_ logo from website-by Casimiro PT via Shutterstock

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) is a regulated electric utility holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Valued at $10.5 billion by market cap, it operates primarily through its subsidiary Arizona Public Service (APS), which generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to about 1.4 million customers.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and PNW perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the regulated utilities electric industry. The company benefits from Arizona’s strong population and economic growth, which supports rising electricity demand, while also investing in grid modernization and cleaner energy sources. 

Despite its notable strength, PNW slipped 6.2% from its 52-week high of $103.97, achieved on Mar. 16. Over the past three months, PNW stock gained 10.8%, the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLU5.1% uptick over the same time frame. 

www.barchart.com

In the longer term, shares of PNW rose 12% on a six-month basis but climbed 4.1% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming XLU’s six-month gains of 4.6% and 13.7% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, PNW has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early January.  

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 25, Pinnacle West reported FY2025 Q4 earnings and its shares dipped marginally. Its operating revenue rose 3% year over year to $1.1 billion, and net income stood at $13 per share, compared to a loss of $0.06 per share in the year-ago quarter. Looking ahead, the company expects its FY2026 consolidated earnings to be within a range of $4.55 to $4.75. 

In the competitive arena of the regulated electric utilities industry, Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) has taken the lead over PNW, showing resilience with 8.4% gains on a six-month basis and 17.7% returns over the past 52 weeks.

The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 17 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $103.07 suggests a potential upside of 5.6% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 45.39 +0.61 +1.36%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
EVRG 80.66 +1.25 +1.57%
Evergy Inc
PNW 98.78 +1.21 +1.24%
Pinnacle West Capital Corp

Most Popular News

Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 1
Stock Index Futures Rally as Oil Prices Tumble on U.S.-Iran Talks
Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 2
Unusual Options Activity Flares in META and SMCI Stock: What to Watch Next
Server racks by dotshock via Shutterstock 3
Down 12% from Its Highs, Should You Buy the Sandisk Stock Dip?
Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 4
Amazon Is Planning a Smartphone Launch. Should You Buy AMZN Stock First?
Apple logo - by Pexels via Pixabay 5
A High-Probability Iron Condor Trade on Apple Stock with 22% Return Potential
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.