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Is GoDaddy Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Business chart with glowing arrows and world map by Golden Dayz via Shutterstock
Business chart with glowing arrows and world map by Golden Dayz via Shutterstock

Tempe, Arizona-based GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. The company has a market capitalization of $11.2 billion and operates through Applications and Commerce (A&C) and Core Platform (Core) segments.

Companies with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as "large-cap stocks." GDDY fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the software infrastructure industry. 

GDDY stock reached its 52-week high of $193.55 on May 01, 2025, and is currently down 56.5% from that peak. The stock has declined 33.6% over the past three months, harshly underperforming the Nasdaq Composite ($NASX), which slipped 6.9% during the same time frame.

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Over the longer term, the scenario remains the same. GDDY stock is down nearly 53.4% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the 23.4% return of NASX over the same period.

GDDY has been trading below its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since last year, showcasing long-term bearish momentum.

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On Feb. 25, GDDY stock tanked more than 14% following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter rose 7% year over year (YoY) to $1.3 billion and met the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $1.80, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s estimates. Despite posting seemingly positive results, the company forecasted full-year revenue between $5.20 billion and $5.28 billion, the midpoint below the consensus of $5.28 billion, which shattered investor confidence.

When stacked against its peer, Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) shares have declined 22.7% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming GDDY stock.

Additionally, sentiment on GDDY remains cautiously optimistic. Among the 18 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $117.67 suggests 39.9% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
GEN 20.46 -0.56 -2.66%
Gen Digital Inc
GDDY 81.17 -2.96 -3.52%
Godaddy Inc
$NASX 21,946.76 +299.15 +1.38%
Nasdaq Composite

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