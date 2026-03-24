Hogs Show Slight Weakness on Monday, as Traders Look to Tuesday

Lean hog futures were weaker on Monday, with contracts 7 to 47 cents lower on the session. Open interest was down 4,193 contracts on Monday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $91.93 on Monday afternoon, up $1.58 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 9 cents on March 19 at $91.95.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday PM report was back up 40 cents at $99.60 per cwt. The butt and ham were the only primals reported lower. USDA estimated Monday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 492,000 head. That is 99,000 head below last week but 20,985 head above the same Monday last year.

Apr 26 Hogs closed at $90.800, down $0.475,

May 26 Hogs closed at $95.650, down $0.075

Jun 26 Hogs closed at $104.400, down $0.075,