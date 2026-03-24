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Is Federal Realty Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Federal Realty Investment Trust_ logo on phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Federal Realty Investment Trust_ logo on phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT), headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland, is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). Valued at $8.9 billion by market cap, the company specializes in the ownership, management, development, and redevelopment of prime community and neighborhood shopping centers.

Companies worth $2 billion or more are generally described as “mid-cap stocks,” and FRT perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the REIT - retail industry. FRT's strength lies in its high-quality, open-air shopping centers in affluent markets. This creates a competitive edge through desirable locations and strong tenant relationships.

Despite its notable strength, FRT slipped 6.4% from its 52-week high of $110.89, achieved on Mar. 3. Over the past three months, FRT stock gained 2.6%, outperforming the Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI) 4.6% dip during the same time frame.

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Shares of FRT rose 3.7% on a six-month basis, outperforming DOWI’s six-month marginal losses. However, in the longer term, the stock climbed 9.1% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming DOWI’s 10.1% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, FRT has been trading above its 200-day moving average since late November, 2025, with slight fluctuations. However, the stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average recently.

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On Feb. 12, FRT shares closed down more than 2% after reporting its Q4 results. Its FFO of $1.84 per share missed Wall Street expectations of $1.86 per share. The company’s revenue was $336 million, beating Wall Street forecasts of $329 million. FRT expects full-year FFO in the range of $7.42 to $7.52 per share.

FRT’s rival, Regency Centers Corporation (REG) has lagged behind the stock, with a 4.4% uptick over the past 52 weeks, but outpaced the stock with 4.4% gains over the past six months.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on FRT’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 19 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $114.06 suggests a potential upside of 9.9% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
REG 74.65 -0.22 -0.29%
Regency Centers Corp
FRT 103.76 +0.61 +0.59%
Federal Realty Investment Trust
$DOWI 46,208.47 +631.00 +1.38%
Dow Jones Industrial Average

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