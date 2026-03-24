Is Federal Realty Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT), headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland, is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). Valued at $8.9 billion by market cap, the company specializes in the ownership, management, development, and redevelopment of prime community and neighborhood shopping centers.

Companies worth $2 billion or more are generally described as “mid-cap stocks,” and FRT perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the REIT - retail industry. FRT's strength lies in its high-quality, open-air shopping centers in affluent markets. This creates a competitive edge through desirable locations and strong tenant relationships.

Despite its notable strength, FRT slipped 6.4% from its 52-week high of $110.89, achieved on Mar. 3. Over the past three months, FRT stock gained 2.6%, outperforming the Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI) 4.6% dip during the same time frame.

Shares of FRT rose 3.7% on a six-month basis, outperforming DOWI’s six-month marginal losses. However, in the longer term, the stock climbed 9.1% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming DOWI’s 10.1% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, FRT has been trading above its 200-day moving average since late November, 2025, with slight fluctuations. However, the stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average recently.

On Feb. 12, FRT shares closed down more than 2% after reporting its Q4 results. Its FFO of $1.84 per share missed Wall Street expectations of $1.86 per share. The company’s revenue was $336 million, beating Wall Street forecasts of $329 million. FRT expects full-year FFO in the range of $7.42 to $7.52 per share.

FRT’s rival, Regency Centers Corporation (REG) has lagged behind the stock, with a 4.4% uptick over the past 52 weeks, but outpaced the stock with 4.4% gains over the past six months.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on FRT’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 19 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $114.06 suggests a potential upside of 9.9% from current price levels.