How Is Texas Pacific Land’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Oil & Gas Stocks?

Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) stands as one of the largest private landowners in Texas, holding roughly 882,000 acres, most of it spread across the resource-rich Permian Basin. Rather than drilling for oil and gas itself, the company operates a different kind of model. It earns from the activity happening on its land. Its revenue streams are tied to the full life cycle of energy development. These include fixed fees for land usage, income from selling materials like caliche for infrastructure projects, and services such as sourcing and treating water. It also benefits from oil and gas royalties, along with fees from saltwater disposal operations.

Companies with market capitalizations of $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap stocks,” and Texas Pacific Land easily clears that bar. With a valuation of roughly $36.4 billion, the oil and gas giant stands firmly in large-cap territory, underscoring its scale and established presence within the energy space. Beyond energy production, the company monetizes its land through pipeline and power line easements, commercial leases, and temporary permits.

These arrangements support a wide range of uses, from midstream infrastructure to hydrocarbon processing, creating a steady, diversified flow of income without directly taking on drilling risk. The company’s stock has been on a powerful run lately. After climbing to a 52-week high of $547.20 just last month, it’s barely pulled back, sitting only about 3.5% below that peak. Over the past three months alone, shares are up a remarkable 77.5%, outshining the iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF’s (IEO) solid 35.7% during the same time frame.

The longer-term performance remains solid, though it slightly lags the broader industry benchmark. Over the past year, the stock has gained nearly 24.4%, reflecting steady strength. However, it falls just short of the iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, which delivered a slightly stronger return of 29.9% over the same period. The stock has been trading firmly above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since late January, a strong technical signal that the uptrend remains intact.

Texas Pacific Land has been drawing growing investor interest, driven by a powerful mix of macro tailwinds and strategic positioning. Heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have renewed focus on U.S. energy independence, pushing oil and gas prices higher and indirectly boosting sentiment around energy-linked assets like TPL. But the story goes beyond geopolitics. TPL is increasingly being viewed through a new lens, as a potential data center enabler.

With Texas emerging as a hotspot for AI-driven infrastructure, the company is leveraging its vast land footprint to tap into this opportunity. In its latest earnings release, TPL disclosed a $50 million investment in Bolt Data & Energy, Inc., a data infrastructure company, aimed at developing large-scale data center campuses and supporting infrastructure across its land. This dual exposure to both energy and the fast-growing AI infrastructure space is a key reason investors are starting to take a closer look at the stock.

Amid a competitive oil and gas landscape, TPL has managed to stand out. The stock has notably outperformed industry peer Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA), which posted a comparatively modest 17.7% gain over the past year, underscoring TPL’s stronger trajectory and relative edge.

Overall, Wall Street is leaning cautiously optimistic on TPL. Among the three analysts covering the stock, the consensus lands at a “Moderate Buy,” reflecting a balanced but positive outlook. While the stock has already blown past its average price target of $474, the Street-high target of $639 pints to potential upside of 21.1%, suggesting there’s still room for further gains.