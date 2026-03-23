Cotton Fades Lower on Monday

Cotton futures closed the Monday session with contracts 4 to 13 points lower in most contracts. Early on Monday morning, President Trump put out a Truth Social post ordering the military to postpone strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for 5 days after weekend talks were “good and productive.” Iran state media responded stating there was no direct contact with the US. Crude oil fell $9.36 on the day. The US dollar index was down $0.549 to $98.910.

The Seam showed sales of 417 bales on 3/20, averaging 62.42 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 110 points on March 20 at 78.25 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on Friday, with the certified stocks level at 115,640 bales. The Adjusted World Price was raised by 2.72 cents to 54.22 cents/lb on Thursday.

May 26 Cotton closed at 67.18, down 13 points,

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 69.31, down 2 points,