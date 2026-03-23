UnitedHealth Stock Is Down 18% in 2026 and Keeps Stumbling. Should You Buy the Dip Monday?

UnitedHealth (UNH) shares remain under pressure on March 23 after Zacks Research trimmed its Q1 earnings estimates for the insurance firm, citing persistently elevated medical expenses. The healthcare giant now sits firmly below its major moving averages (MAs), signaling a strong bearish trend that’s unlikely to ease anytime soon.

Following today’s decline, UnitedHealth stock is down some 18% versus the start of 2026.

Why Does UnitedHealth Stock Continue to Struggle in 2026?

UNH shares continue to stumble this year primarily because of the widening gap between stagnant reimbursement rates and soaring medical expenses.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) recently proposed a meager 0.09% rate increase for 2026, a figure that fails to account for the utilization spike in outpatient surgeries and specialized care.

For a name like UnitedHealth, this rate squeeze directly threatens profit margins across its massive Medicare Advantage portfolio.

Additionally, an intensifying DOJ antitrust investigation into the synergy between Optum and its insurance arm has created a persistent headline risk, deterring conservative investors who previously saw UNH as a safe-haven stock .

UNH Shares Are Trading at a Deep Discount

Despite recent carnage, UnitedHealth shares remain attractive as they have now entered the deep value territory.

At a forward earnings multiple of less than 16x, the NYSE-listed firm is trading at a huge discount to its five-year historical P/E ratio, signaling the worst-case regulatory scenarios are baked in already.

Moreover, the aging U.S. population is another structural tailwind that could drive UNH shares higher as the year unfolds.

All in all, with a robust balance sheet, a history of stable dividend payments, and an Optum division that continues to diversify revenue away from pure insurance, UnitedHealth is fully committed to becoming a high-growth tech and pharmacy provider that may command a much higher multiple.

What’s the Consensus Rating on UnitedHealth Group?

It's also worth mentioning that Wall Street analysts also remain bullish on UNH stock for the remainder of 2026.

The consensus rating on UnitedHealth Group Inc currently sits at “Moderate Buy,” with the mean price target of about $359 indicating potential upside of more than 30% from here.