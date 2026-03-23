1 Consumer Stock to Buy That’s Up More Than 70% Over the Past Year

Ross Stores (ROST) has strong technical momentum.

Shares maintain a 100% “Buy” technical opinion from Barchart.

ROST is up more than 70% over the past 52 weeks.

However, current momentum suggests the stock may be approaching a high point.

Today’s Featured Stock

Valued at $68.31 billion, Ross Stores (ROST) operates as an off-price retailer of apparel and home accessories, primarily in the United States. The company operates its stores under the Ross Dress for Less (Ross) and dd’s DISCOUNTS names.

What I’m Watching

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals; superior current momentum in both strength and direction; and a Trend Seeker “buy” signal. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. ROST checks those boxes.

Barchart Technical Indicators for Ross Stores

Editor’s Note: The technical indicators below are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change each day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report. These technical indicators form the Barchart Opinion on a particular stock.

Ross Stores scored an all-time high of $216.80 on March 4.

Ross has a Weighted Alpha of +75.30.

ROST has a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

The stock has gained 73.73% over the past 52 weeks.

Ross has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.

The stock recently traded at $213.97 with a 50-day moving average of $198.73.

ROST has made 4 new highs and is up 6.31% over the past month.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.47.

There’s a technical support level around $209.06.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

$68.31 billion market capitalization.

31.87x trailing price-earnings ratio.

0.83% dividend yield

Revenue is expected to grow 7.24% this year and another 6.23% next year.

Earnings are estimated to increase 10.71% this year and an additional 10.52% next year.

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on Ross Stores

The Wall Street analysts followed by Barchart gave the stock 14 “Strong Buy” and 4 “Hold” opinions with price targets between $200 and $248.

Value Line rates the stock “Above Average” with price targets between $135 and $247.

CFRA’s MarketScope rates the stock a “Hold.”

Morningstar thinks the stock is 47% overvalued with a fair value of $148.

1,395 investors following the stock on Motley Fool think it will beat the market while 148 think it won’t.

31,180 investors are following the stock on Seeking Alpha.

Short interest is 2.18% of the float with 3.19 days to cover the float.

The Bottom Line on Ross Stores

Analysts predict increases in both revenue and earnings for at least the next two years, but Morningstar thinks the price has gotten a little ahead of itself.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance.